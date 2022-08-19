Labonte Park getting a makeover

Located along the Nueces River and built in 1893, the John W. Cunningham Water Treatment Plant is Corpus Christi’s first water plant and is considered one of the oldest in South Texas. First abandoned in 1915, the City of Corpus Christi resumed Plant operations in the 1940s and expanded the facilities in the years that followed. In 1988 the Plant and site were abandoned, and have since been unused.

In May 2022, the Mayor and City Council awarded a $1.7M contract for the Cunningham Water Treatment Plant Demolition Project to Coastal Bend Demolition, Inc., with FY 2022 funding available from the Water Capital Fund. With plans to convert green space and preserve selected structural features into the final design of a public park area, the demolition makes way to put City property into use by connecting it to Labonte Park, the first City asset seen while driving into Corpus Christi from I-37 South, doubling the acreage of the Park. Nestled in northwest Corpus Christi along the Nueces River, the Cunningham Water Treatment Plant is a time capsule of another era. This riverside property holds the key to a new vision for the future.

With the removal of the plant, the City will now be able to move forward with the implementation of the Labonte Park Master Plan, using community and stakeholder input. As part of the City's effort to modernize City Parks, the Parks and Recreation Staff will continue to move forward with transitioning this 10-acre unused space into a place where families and visitors can enjoy updated amenities near the beautiful Nueces River

This Project provides for the demolition and removal of all existing facility components, structures, piping, slabs and electrical equipment to 3 feet below ground. Including the disposal of debris, infill of demolition areas, site grading, installation of erosion control, and seeding for the conversion of green space for future use as a public park.

Construction Award Date - May 2022

Construction Start - August 2022

Anticipated Completion - February 2023

Total Project Value - $1.7M

