Labonte Park could see some upgrades in the future.

CORPUS CHRISTI — Labonte park on the city's northwest side is a popular spot for those who celebrate Easter, but the park is susceptible to flooding but that could soon be a thing of the past according to city councilman at large Mike Pusley.

" The city is in the process, in fact, we are probably taking bids by the end of this summer to tear down the old water treatment plant," he said.

The old water treatment plant has been at the entrance of the city for decades, that demolition could bring some needed acreage at a higher elevation for the park.

"We've got big plans there, we'll be budgeting for that as we go forward and the city is moving more towards these regional type parks versus having many small parks spread across the city," he said.

The park is located at a major travel corridor for those going south and north and says the water treatment plant is an eye sore.