La Retama Library organizing a Monster Mash set for October 22

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The La Retama Central Library is hosting a free Monster Mash community event on Saturday, October 22, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

La Retama Library, located at 805 Comanche Street, is preparing for Saturday's free event.

According to organizers, Monster Mash is for ages 16 and up and will include a BOO-GIE NIGHT of music by DJ EZ, crafts, games, and refreshments.

"The first 100 people will receive a door prize. The spooky evening also includes trick-or-treating in the library," La Retama staff.

La Retama Library has transformed its facility with Halloween decorations and plans to have a Halloween Costume Contest during Saturday night's event.

Participants are encouraged to terrify contest judges with their Halloween costumes.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance, please call 361-826-3248 at least 48 hours in advance.

For more information about Corpus Christi Public Libraries, visit www.cctexas.com/library or call 361-826-7000.