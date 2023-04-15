Watch Now
La Retama Library hosting event for early childhood learning

La Retama Library
KRIS file photo.
City libraries will be among the services that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.<br/>
La Retama Library
Posted at 5:00 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 18:05:57-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Libraries are places were people can escape in the pages of books and enjoy a whole new world. But on Saturday, La Retama Library stepped out of the pages with their 'Fairy Tales, Folktales and Fables' event.

The library hosted the event in conjunction with the Success by 6 Early Childhood Coalition to promote early childhood learning. The function took place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and featured activities like book giveaways, arts and crafts, storytelling, performances, games and more.

