La Posada Toys For Tots effort kicks off

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of toys and good well were on display Thursday night in Padre Island.

The annual La Posada Toys For Tots campaign kicked off at Hard Knocks Ports Grill.

An unwrapped toy got people in the door for this party. There was even a silent auction.

By the way, KRIS 6 will be airing the La Posada Boat Parade on Friday, Dec. 9. During the parade toys are collected through the canals of Padre Island.

