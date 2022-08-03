La Palmera Mall hosts back-to-school scavenger hunt Wednesday

La Palmera Mall is having a back-to-school scavenger hunt to help you get school supplies and clothes at a discount.

You'll have to solve clues for a chance to win La Palmera gift cards and a prize package.

So, how do you play?

The mall will post 11 clues, which lead players to stores and eateries, revealing a letter. You'll have to remember the letters and unscramble them to spell the correct back-to-school-related phrase.

You also must take a clear selfie at each location with your face and the name of the store or eatery.

The first contestant to solve all 11 clues, post the selfies, guess the correct phrase and post it to the La Palmera Mall Facebook page wins a $100 La Palmera gift card.

The second- and third-place winners smaller amounts. Then, the first three winners will draw a locker combination, and the person with the right one wins all the items inside a locker, valued at up to $750.

La Palmera General Manager Amanda Sanchez said this is the first time they are doing a back-to-school event like this, to help those struggling with inflation, and bring some fun to back-to-school shopping.

"It’s not easy, especially, like you said, with the prices of inflation and that type of stuff going on right now," she said. "So, we are looking forward to (helping) give back. We are looking forward to being able to help, and give back and contribute to the items that are needed for back to school and the wardrobe so we hope that this helps that person who needs it."

The event is free and open to the public. All you have to do is follow the La Palmera Facebook page here, and be ready to go before 6 p.m.

The event is scheduled to last until 8 p.m.