Kristi Britt looks to replace Mark Gonzalez as Nueces County DA

CORPUS CHRISTI — Kristi Britt, a chief felony prosecutor for Nueces County, has filed to run for district attorney.

On Tuesday, Mark Gonzalez announced he was stepping down as the Nueces County District Attorney to run for U.S. Senate.

On Wednesday morning, Britt sent KRIS 6 News the following statement:

"As Felony Chief, I believe I can lead the office restoring integrity and accountability. The citizens of Nueces County deserve stronger justice for a safer community. I will ask Governor Greg Abbott to appoint me as interim DA and have filed to run to work hard for the people and deliver justice."

Gonzalez said he would maintain his duties as the DA until Governor Abbott picks his replacement.

Britt, a Republican, is already running her 2024 campaign for Nueces County District Attorney.

According to her campaign website, Britt grew up in Port Bolivar, Texas, graduated from Texas A&M Corpus Christi, and went on to graduate from the South Texas College of Law.

She started her career in the gas and oil field, becoming a Division Order Analyst and eventually taking on a leadership role.

Britt turned to criminal law in 2019 when she became a prosecutor for the Nueces County District Attorney's Office as an assistant district attorney.