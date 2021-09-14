KRIS 6 viewers step up to the plate to help local woman in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The power of community was shown today to a woman who was looking for some help chopping down a tree.

Earlier this morning Alicia Ramirez was shocked when she heard a tree in her backyard fall over on to her fence. She said the part of the tree still standing was swaying and was worried it might fall on her grandson’s bedroom.

“I started getting a panic attack because I’m on low income, so I mean I don’t have no money for someone to come and do it,” says Ramirez.

KRIS 6 News shared Alicia’s story this afternoon and just minutes later Coastal Bend residents began calling in asking how they can help.

Alicia said she was on cloud nine thanks to all the responses. She shared the news with her grandson who she says was overjoyed as well.

“He was jumping when we told him. He was like ‘really momo?’ she shares.

Several viewers expressed their sympathy for Alicia and offered to pay for the tree to be removed. Several even offered to go and chop it down themselves.

“I want to say thank you and my prayers go out to all of y’all,” says Ramirez.

