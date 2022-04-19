KRIS 6 News to be honored as a Purple Heart Television Station

KRIS 6 News is being honored by the Department of Texas Military Order of the Purple Heart on Tuesday as a Purple Heart Television Station.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart is a veteran service organization in which membership is solely comprised entirely of combat veterans wounded in action.

The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in from of KRIS 6 News at 301 Artesian St.

"The purpose is to honor this television station, it's employees, and viewers, for their support to combat wounded veterans, and their families," the group said on the event's Facebook page.

KRIS 6 News features Veterans In Focus, a series of stories focused on veterans, active military and their families. The series was started with veteran and anchor/multimedia journalist Greg Chandler as its primary reporter, and evening anchor Pat Simon joined the team in August 2021.

KRIS 6 News is the only television station in the Coastal Bend to have received this designation. However, schools, counties in Texas, cities, highways and even a local coffee shop has received it. See the full list here.