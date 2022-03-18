KRIS 6 News' Javier Guerra receives prestigious award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News' very own Javier Guerra was recognized by a statewide organization on Thursday.

The ceremony was held at the Omni Hotel in downtown Corpus Christi. My Team Triumph Wings of Texas, a group that works with people with disabilities, presented Javier with the "Spirit of the ADA" award for media advocacy.

The group highlighting all the work that Javier has done in covering the efforts and triumphs of people with disabilities.

"We're here to recognize individuals in the community that have gone above and beyond recognizing ADA, and just having individuals with disabilities be a part of the community, and just being inclusive. We just feel like it's time these individuals, organizations, and different things are recognized in our community because it is such an important piece to the disability community," said Michelle Jones, president and founder of My Team Triumph.

Javier's stories highlighting individuals with disabilities can be found below.

