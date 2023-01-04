KRIS 6 Angels: Nate's Next Kid Up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 9-year-old Nate Gonzalez is one of a kind. He dedicates his time to helping other kids who may need it.

His non-profit 'Nate's Next Kid Up' started in 2020 when he had a wish to donate Christmas gifts to children in foster care.

"It just makes my heart burst with love and smiles all around, and it makes me feel special to help other people to feel like they're special," Nate said.

Nate and his parents knew that something had to be done in order to help those who may be less fortunate feel special.

Nate's dad Erik Gonzalez said he never expected it to get this far.

"We never expected this to blow up this big, but you know, through his passion and the help of the community, it is above and beyond our expectations," said Erik.

Nate works closely with CASA of the Coastal Bend and tells us none of this would have been possible without them.

"They're helping me so much to help, appreciate what they're doing for other people," said Nate.

Nate's dedication to helping put a smile on the faces of hundreds of kids makes him a KRIS 6 Angel.

