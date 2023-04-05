KRIS 6 Angel: Thomas Cronnon giving back to the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A life of service inspired by his brother Charlie, Thomas Cronnon is the Executive Director for Wings of Texas, My Team Triumph advocating for those with disabilities.

"I am involved in the disability community because of him. I saw the struggle that my parents went through raising him and trying to get him access to services," said Cronnon.

Cronnon said it's important to get these issues addressed.

"The reality of it is that the U.S. census suffers from a disability, whether visible or invisible, that's 10 percent of the population that needs a little more help," Cronnon said.

Because of Charlie, Thomas dedicates his time not just to those in the disability community but to other local organizations as well.

He is also a part of Leadership Corpus Christi, the Rotary Club of West Corpus Christi, the Parks and Rec committee, and young professionals of the Coastal Bend.

"I am involved in a lot of different organizations, but that's only the tip of the iceberg of what's in town. Find people that you really enjoy working with; it doesn't have to be big things," he said.

The dedication that Thomas has for the disability community and the city of Corpus Christi is a reason why he is a KRIS 6 Angel.

