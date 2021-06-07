Know the differences between heat stroke, heat exhaustion

PORTLAND, Texas — The first day of summer is approaching later this month.

And with that comes heat to the Coastal Bend.

Knowing how to protect yourself is crucial.

Hot weather in South Texas is no joke.

But a lot of people who may visit any of the Coastal Bend's beaches or parks might not know how serious the heat can actually be.

There's a difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as this chart shows.

For heat exhaustion includes excessive sweating and a rapid weak pulse. Heat stroke includes red-hot dry skin to even losing consciousness.

Just moments ago we spoke to Dr. James Mobley with the San Patricio Health Authority, who tells us that staying hydrated and cool is going to play a big role.

And coming up later today, you will hear more tips from Mobley and we are also going to talk to visitors on how they stay safe from the summer heat.