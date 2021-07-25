Knighted war hero celebrates 100th birthday in Beeville

BEEVILLE, Texas — Friends and family gathered for a special celebration in Beeville on Saturday.

Ollie Morris celebrated his 100th birthday at VFW Post 9170.

The World War II veteran survived 35 bombing missions over Europe. Two of the missions were flown on D-Day during the Allied Forces invasion of mainland Europe.

"It's an honor, it's an honor to know him, like the commander said earlier, if it wasn't for him and thousands of more people like him, this country wouldn't be today what it is. We wouldn't have the opportunities we have to live our lives if it wasn't for the greatest generation, and when we call them the greatest generation," said Bud Carpenter, Ollie's son-in-law.

Sir Ollie has the Distinguished Flying Cross and the French Legion of Merit for his service during World War II.

He was knighted when he received the French Legion of Merit award.