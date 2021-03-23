Kleberg County vaccination clinic registration opens up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Registration is now open for an upcoming first dose clinic. This clinic will take place on March 25 at the JK Northway Expo Center in Kingsville, Texas.

Here's how you can register:



log onto www.KlebergVaccineClinic.com

Select "Vaccine clinic @ Northway" when confirming your appointment for March 25, 2021.

Please print or screenshot QR code prior to your arrival.

Book your appointment online. Also, next week both first and second doses will be available at the Kleberg County Vaccination Clinic located at 1724 Brahma BLVD. Suite 106.

You can use the online tool to schedule that first appointment. If it's time for the second dosage, you may receive a text with a direct link to click and make an appointment.