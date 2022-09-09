Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kleberg County Sheriff recovering in hospital after being hit by vehicle

Richard Kirkpatrick Kleberg Co. 1.jpg
courtesy photo
Richard Kirkpatrick Kleberg Co. 1.jpg
Posted at 12:54 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 13:54:55-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday morning that Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick is recovering in the hospital following a vehicle accident.

Officials said Kirkpatrick was outside his own vehicle in front of his residence when a vehicle hit him from behind.

Kleberg County Chief Deputy Jaime Garza said the sheriff was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital-Kleberg, where he is "recovering from his injuries and is doing well."

The Kingsville Police Department is investigating the incident. KRIS 6 News has reached out to the KPD and is awaiting more details from the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend