Kleberg County Sheriff recovering in hospital after being hit by vehicle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday morning that Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick is recovering in the hospital following a vehicle accident.

Officials said Kirkpatrick was outside his own vehicle in front of his residence when a vehicle hit him from behind.

Kleberg County Chief Deputy Jaime Garza said the sheriff was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital-Kleberg, where he is "recovering from his injuries and is doing well."

The Kingsville Police Department is investigating the incident. KRIS 6 News has reached out to the KPD and is awaiting more details from the incident.

