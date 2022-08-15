Kleberg county residents thankful for 'good soaking rain'

The water was also coming down in Kleberg County, as heavy rain pelted the area near county roads 2160 and 1030.

One neighbor said the area got a good soaking all day Sunday, and even heavier rain overnight.

Others said they don't mind the flooding left behind.

"Just a good soaking rain all day that we've needed so bad, and overnight it rained quite a bit heavier,” said Jerry Hance. “And this morning there’s a lot of standing water, but by the time I got up it was already gone, getting soaked up so fast.”

Even though Ernesto Vera Jr. said we could use some more, he’s thankful. "We are really blessed with this rain," he said. Maggie Rios said she was so excited she wanted to dance in the rain.

"Such a blessing,” she said. “I didn't care if I got poured on, a blessing, the grass was dying.”