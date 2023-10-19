Kleberg County residents remember domestic violence victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crowd gathered outside the Kleberg County Courthouse in Kingsville on Wednesday. They were there to remember all those affected by domestic violence.

The Purple Door and the End Domestic Violence Task Force teamed up to hold a vigil. October happens to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Purple Door has resources available for those who may feel trapped in a domestic violence relationship. For more information on the Purple Door, click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.