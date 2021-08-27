Kingsville Wine Walk: the place to sip wine & roll up a sleeve

KINGSVILLE, Tex. — There is only one place in the Texas Coastal Bend where visitors can sip wine and get a COVID-19 vaccine – Kingsville's Wine Walk event.

Wine Walk starts Saturday, August 27 at noon and ends at 4 p.m. Visitors must register at the Train Depot, 328 East Kleberg Ave. Sipping starts at 1 p.m.

A variety of wine will be available. Other attractions include several vendors, Main Street shops, and a prize drawing.

In conjunction with Wine Walk, the Rotary Club of Kingsville will host a bottle decorating event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Event organizers ask visitors to wear face coverings.

The Kleberg County Mobile Vaccine Clinic will also be on-site to administer Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Those who receive an injection will earn an entry for a prize drawing. Those already vaccinated may earn an entry by showing a vaccine card.

The next Kingsville Main Street Wine Walks are on the fourth Saturday of September and October.