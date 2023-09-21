Kingsville Symphony Orchestra announces season opener on Oct. 8

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Kingsville Symphony Orchestra (KSO) is kicking off its 18th season on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Performance Hall.

The season opener, themed Orchestral Odyssey, will feature a pre-concert talk with Artistic Director Dr. Colleen Ferguson and pianist Dr. Joachim Reinhuber beginning at 2:15 p.m. with the concert beginning at 3 p.m.

"The Kingsville Symphony Orchestra is a joint venture with the City of Kingsville and Texas A&M University-Kingsville. The orchestra was formed in 2006 when community and university members came together with a vision of bringing orchestral concerts to Kingsville and the surrounding areas," stated organizers.

The Kingsville Symphony Orchestra serves as an orchestral training ground for young aspiring musicians pursuing a degree in music education or performance. A majority of the group members are comprised of students from the School of Music at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, as well as professional players from around South Texas.

For more information and reservations, visit their website here.