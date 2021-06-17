Watch
Kingsville police: Woman sought for burglary of vehicle

Photo: Courtesy image from Kingsville Police Department.
Kingsville police are searching for this woman.
Kingsville police are searching for this woman
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jun 17, 2021
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville police are looking for a woman who is a possible suspect in a recent burglary of a vehicle in the city.

Police report that the burglary occurred on or about June 6 in the 400 block of East Richard Street. A purse and contents including money were left at Texas Reach on June 10.

If you have information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect please call Crime Stoppers at 592-INFO (5636) or email: p3tips.com. You do not need to give your name and if the information you provide leads to the arrest or indictment of a suspect you could be eligible for cash rewards.

Other information about the case can also be provided to the Kingsville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau at (361) 592-4311.

