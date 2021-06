KINGSVILLE, Texas — Reality Winner, the Kingsville native who was sentenced to five years in federal prison for leaking classified information to the media, has been released.

Winner remains in federal custody but is now in under-home confinement.

As part of a plea deal, in June 2018 Winner pleaded guilty to a single count of transmitting national security information.

Winner was working as a national security contractor in Augusta, Ga., at the time of her arrest.