Kingsville ISD school safety parent meeting planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday

KPD Chief Ricardo Torres met with KISD officials on Wednesday.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jul 14, 2022
Kingsville ISD will host a school safety parent meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the HMK Dome on Thursday.

Parents community members can submit questions for Kingsville ISD Superintendent Cecilia "Cissy" Reynolds-Perez and staff at questions@kingsvilleisd.com

Those who will not be able to attend can watch the meeting on the KISD YouTube page.

According to Reynolds' press releases, the district has staff has been working on gathering information in order to implement a plan since Monday, and met with Kingsville Police Department Chief Ricardo Torres on Wednesday.

Seth Kovar will be at tonight's meeting. This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

