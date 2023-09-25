Kingsville ISD offers grief counseling to their students after coach's death

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Kingsville ISD, students and faculty members are mourning the loss of beloved coach, Marco Contreras.

Staff members are addressing the situation by offering the students grief counseling.

"The team wanted to play, day after he passed, they wanted to play in honor of him," school therapist Tracy Warrin said.

Warrin said a situation like this impacts a student's life.

“We need to listen to not what they are saying outwardly and watch their body language and see if they need to be offered a hand," Warrin said.

Assistant coach Ruben Garcia said he noticed the students are seeing life differently now.

"They understand life is short they are blessed to have an opportunity to play a game they love and compete so they are just trying to grasp the fact that that you can’t take things for granted," Garcia said.

The community continues to come together to help the Contreras family.

At Tuesday night's volleyball game, the school asked all people attending the games should wear blue since coach Contreras was a Dallas Cowboys fan.

"Like is said they wanted to honor him, they played to honor him they gave everything they had and left it there in the four quarters they are just trying to be better," Garcia said.

At Saturday's football game, Tuloso Midway ISD waived the admission in lieu of donations for the Contreras family.

The team is now getting ready to play the next game this Friday.

Tuloso Midway ISD collected $9,000 in donations from football fans who attended Saturday night's game against H.M. King.

If you would like to donate contact Kingsville ISD for more information.

