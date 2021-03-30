Menu

Kingsville Chick-fil-a announces grand opening date

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The wait is over! Residents in Kingsville will soon be able to "Eat Mor Chikin", as the long anticipated Chick-fil-a has announced their grand opening.

Chicken lovers near and far will be able to enjoy menu items from the new Chick-fil-a in Kingsville starting April 22, 2021.

Fans have been waiting for the opening of the popular chicken-centered establishment since they announced their future arrival in November 2020.

Since then, the locally franchised chain restaurant has been posting their progress on their Facebook page. The restaurant will be located at 2645 South Highway 77, near East General Cavazos Blvd. in Kingsville. It will offer dine-in, delivery service, drive-thru, and curbside pickup.

Is the anticipation killing you? Just three more weeks to go!

