Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kingsville Animal Control over capacity, urgently looking for adopters

items.[0].image.alt
Kingsville Animal Control
Kingsville animal control .jpg
Posted at 1:27 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 14:27:39-04

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville Animal Control is looking for adopters for nearly a dozen dogs as they say the situation is urgent, with their facility now being over state capacity.

If these dogs are not adopted, they will unfortunately be euthanized Friday morning.

Animal advocate Lisa Bockholt says one reason for the facility continuously being over capacity is irresponsible pet owners. "People need to be responsible for their animals”, said Bockholt in a release.

She also points out the city's lack of marketing, but says "municipalities can only do so much with limited budgets".

If you are interested in adopting an animal, contact Kingsville Animal Control at (361) 592-3324

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education