King HS staff rallies behind principal after cancer diagnosis

CORPUS CHRIST, Texas — The staff at King High School made a pretty touching fashion statement Friday.

They wore shirts that said "I wear pink for my principal" and "#TeamFarrell" on the back.

It was a show of support for Principal Prudence Farrell, a two year cancer survivor. Farrell says she was shocked when she first learned about her diagnosis.

"Shock, how is this happening to me, I'm so young and healthy, I have two young kids. But then it's just the way I approach every thing in life, you gotta put your boot straps on and get the job done and fight your way through it", said Prudence Farrell, Principal at King HS.

She has stage two cancer but has kept working through 14 rounds of aggressive chemotherapy.

"It was better than sitting at home sulking just being out there making a difference for others", said Farrell.

Principal Farrell says she's had a lot of support from her coworkers and others in the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

"They're wonderful, very supportive. It's my story but there's a lot of my story left to happen and a lot of lifes to make better", said Farrell.

Principal Farrell says she hopes her story encourages other women to get themselves checked out.

