CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The last collection of the New England Kemp's ridley sea turtles left cold-stunned in December are back in the ocean right now.

The Texas State Aquarium releasing this video showing the turtles going back into the sea on Wednesday.

They were part of the group of 120 turtles sent to the aquarium from Cape Cod, Mass., in December.

The aquarium says the turtles required months of special care before their release.