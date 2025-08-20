Keeping Breast Cancer Funds here in the Coastal Bend: Ignite the F.I.G.H.T

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Breast Cancer is a terrible disease that not only affects someone physically and emotionally, but also financially and while much of the money donated leading up to Breast Cancer Awareness Month goes towards research for a cure, not a whole lot stays here in the community to help survivors right here in the Coastal Bend.

One brand new organization called Ignite the F.I.G.H.T., or Fundraising in Greater Hope Together, aims to change that. KRIS 6 News Sunrise Anchor Bryan Hofmann got a chance to sit down with the founders, Efrain Franco Jr. and Jennifer Moreno from the Mind Your Business Success Agency, to find out more.

Ignite the Fight - Full Interview

"The past years we've really just seen this incredible support from the community in regards to Breast Cancer awareness, and we together kind of just made the conscious decision that we really want to be specific and have the funds stay here locally," says Moreno.

Ignite the FIGHT has selected three amazing non-profits to benefit from their campaign: Breast Friends, First Friday, and Las Esperanza Foundation.

"First Friday is very much on early detection and education, and does provide free mammograms for the local women in our community," explains Moreno. "Next would be Las Esperanza Foundation — she does work directly with physicians and sometimes actually helps with the financial part of paying for surgeries for women who need that. And then after that is Breast Friends, and they do help with women who have had mastectomies with mastectomy bras, and swimwear and things like that."

The founders say they constantly heard from people that they wish the funds they donated stayed local to help their neighbors, mothers, sisters, and community members affected by this disease.

"There is something to be said about helping your fellow neighbor, your mother, your sister and in some situations, your father, your brother — this affects all of us. So I think it really was an easy decision. We want things to stay local," says Franco.

Ignite the FIGHT's kickoff event is on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Bay Jewel Event Center, and it's free to attend. Don't forget to wear pink!

For more information on how you can donate, you can click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!