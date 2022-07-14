How locals can protect sensitive information from a data breach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to health and human services, over 15,000 people could have been affected by this data breach, Cyber security experts want you to stay safe.

Gloria Madera with Christus Spohn health systems says the breach happened on May 4th and sensitive information could have been compromised.

Dr. David Abarca, a Certified Information System Security Professional and chair and professor of the computer science engineering and advanced technology department at Del Mar said, the most important thing to learn from this is to change your password.

"Every 90 days, you've created a 10- 14 character password that will take roughly three trillion years to break and you're changing it every 90 days," Abarca said.

He said it is the most important thing a person can do to help prevent any type of hack or data breach.

"As long as you leave that key in the door, you are allowing the potential for someone to get into your information," he said,

At the moment he says they are seeing an increase in hackings and data breaches.

