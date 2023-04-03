Juvenile sent to local hospital after being shot on SPID; no arrests made

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A juvenile is recovering after being shot Saturday evening in the South Side of Corpus Christi.

At approximately 6:36 p.m., Corpus Christi police officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of South Padre Island Drive in reference to a shooting.

The shooting occurred near La Palmera Mall during the busy hours of Saturday evening, causing police to quickly block off the road to collect evidence.

"Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim with what was later determined to be non-life-threatening injuries," CCPD's Public Information Officer said.

According to investigators, the juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"Officers are following up on leads; no one is in custody at this time," officials stated.

It is unclear if the shooting was random or if the victim was targeted in Saturday's gunfire.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.