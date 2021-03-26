'Just take it mom,' alleged porch pirate strikes near Lamar Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local woman wants Corpus Christi residents to make sure they haven't had mail stolen from their mailboxes recently.

Ryan Hernandez said on Wednesday, March 24, the Ring App installed near her door notified her at 3:44 p.m. that her mail had been delivered to her home on the 1000 block of Peerman Place. About 15 minutes later, she received an alert about movement on her porch.

When she viewed her Ring App, she noticed an unfamiliar woman on her porch, standing in front of her mailbox and holding a cell phone. An unfamiliar SUV was also in the driveway. Minutes after pacing back and forth, someone in the car said, "Take it, mom." Then, the video shows the woman grabbing two packages and fleeing the area.

Hernandez said her mother placed two orders from Amazon. One package contained covers for a remote control and the other had replacement handles for a couch. Both cost an estimated $25.

Hernandez has filed a report with the Corpus Christi Police Department and the United States Postal Service.

"My mother feels a violation of her security," Hernandez said. She wants to make sure others are aware of what is going on.

Meanwhile, Hernandez and her family have viewed the video several times and can't make out the license plate. If you have information on this incident or recognize the woman in the video, please contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

