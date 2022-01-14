Junior livestock show animals to be auctioned Saturday

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show will come to its end this weekend at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown.

The judging for animals such as horses, cows, steers, goats, sheep, chickens, rabbits and turkeys has taken place over 12 days of exhibitions, and those animals will be auctioned off Saturday during the event's Blue Ribbon Sale.

The money raised by the students showing the animals will be used to pay for college scholarships.

If you can't make it to the fairgrounds to help support these Future Farmers of America and 4-H students, you can also contribute to the money raised by following this link.