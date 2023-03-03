Junior League of Corpus Christi prepares for 5th Annual spring break Backpack Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday, members of the Junior League of Corpus Christi spent the night packing backpacks for their Spring Break Backpack Project.

The project was created to help address the ongoing issue of children who are without food during spring break.

Through donations, the Junior League of Corpus Christi teamed up with the Coastal Bend Food Bank to be able to give each local child one backpack filled with a week's worth of food.

"This is so important because it comes down to a lot— children only eat when they are at school, and when they are not at school they don't have that nutrition and so the junior league(...) one of our focus areas is childhood nutrition so this helps us meet that goal we have in the community," Yvette Montalvo said, the placement chair for Junior League of Corpus Christi.

A donation of 17 dollars was asked from donors which equaled one backpack.

Montalvo expressed the great feeling of helping the community fight hunger.