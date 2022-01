ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show started in 1936 with a goal of encouraging Coastal Bend students to be responsible leaders in the agriculture field.

This isn't just a show-and-tell.

They're competing.

We have hundreds of students as young as 9 and up to 18 years old from about a dozen school districts.

They're competing in multiple divisions like best cow, sheep, goat and even best barbecue.

We'll have reports from the livestock grounds all day.