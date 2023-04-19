John Henry Ramirez's murder accomplice granted parole

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of two women in prison for her role in the 2004 Times Market murder of Pablo Castro has been granted parole.

41-year-old Christina Chavez was arrested the night that John Henry Ramirez killed store clerk Pablo Castro.

Castro was taking out the trash when he was stabbed over two dozen times on Baldwin Boulevard at what used to be a Times Market.

Chavez pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

She was scheduled to be released in 2029.

However, on Wednesday,the family confirmed to KRIS 6 News that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted to approve the release of Chavez under the supervision of a parole officer.

Meanwhile, Angela Rodriguez - who pleaded guilty to capital murder and robbery was given two life sentences but will be eligible for parole in 2035.

John Henry Ramirez was executed on October 5, 2022.

At this moment, no date has been set for the release, but the family will be notified before her release.

This is a developing story, please check back with us for more updates.

