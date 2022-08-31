John F. Kennedy Elementary student found with weapon on Wednesday morning, school placed on lockdown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, August 31, around 9:00 a.m., school administration from John F. Kennedy Elementary received information that a student was in possession of a weapon on campus.

A Corpus Christi Police officer on campus immediately took possession of the student and the weapon, and the school was placed on lockdown.

"Additional officers from the Corpus Christi Police Department also arrived to assist," said school officials.

School administration sent out a statement to parents addressing Wednesday's incident.

According to school officials, no students were in "imminent danger," but as a precaution, the campus had increased police presence and maintained a higher level of security.

The lockdown was lifted at 10:30 a.m., and the campus was declared "all clear" by CCPD.

The letter does not distinguish what type of weapon was discovered on the student.

West Oso Independent School District Superintendent Conrado Garcia states in a letter sent out that parents can contact the campus if they have any questions or safety concerns.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 for more updates.



