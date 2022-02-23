Job fair to be held in Sinton.

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend is partnering with the San Patricio Economic Development Corporation to host a professional skills and trades job fair on Thursday.

There will be 23 employers attending the event, including Kiewit Offshore Services, Signet Maritime, Halliburton, Steel Dynamics, school districts and more looking for candidates.

The event will be held at the Sinton Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those looking for more information or wanting to register may call (361) 882-7491 or e-mail info@workforcesolutionscb.org.