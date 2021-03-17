Jim Wells County Seeing an Increase in Vehicle Pursuits

ALICE, Texas — More than 31 vehicle pursuits have been reported in Jim Wells County since January. Local ranchers like Gail and Bruce Hoffman tell KRIS 6, they believe what is happening on our border is being felt in the Coastal Bend.

"Even though we are ninety miles away from the border, we are being severely impacted," Gail said.

Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno says he and other South Texas Sheriff's are coming up with solutions to help farmers and ranchers whose property is damaged during these vehicle pursuits.

"To the farmers and ranchers, be patient with us, we are going to present something at the sheriff's association meeting with other sheriffs from the southern district and we hope to come up with some type of resolution," Bueno said.

The meeting is set to take place this summer.