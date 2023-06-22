Jim Wells County officials announce indictments in 2013 cold case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office officials announced they have "secured grand jury indictments" for a man and his involvement in the deaths of two people nearly 10 years ago.

On Thursday, Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno said Sinton native Pedro Baldonado was charged with capitol murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Christopher Montes and 28-year-old Marissa Montes.

He was also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

In August 2013, KRIS 6 News reported that the JWC Sheriff's Office received a call for a car accident at the 1200 block of Gulf Street in Alice.

Officials at the time said when they arrived on-scene, they found Marissa and Christopher in a car — both with gunshot wounds to the head.

Marissa was pronounced dead at the scene, while Christopher was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Christopher later died of his injuries.

Officials did not provide additional details about their deaths at the time.

On Thursday, officials said Baldonado is currently being held in the San Patricio County Jail on multiple parole violations.

Bueno added that JWC officials are working with San Patricio County officials to possibly transfer Baldonado at a later date.

The case is still an ongoing investigation, so additional details can not be shared at this time, officials said.

