Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jim Hogg County taking measures to conserve water

Excessive heat warning causes high demand
items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
Heat Wave.jpg
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 11:24:39-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in South Texas that's led to water-saving measures currently in place in Jim Hogg County.

Due to high demand of water use in the area, the Jim Hogg County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2 is asking people to limit their use of water from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. According to a post on their Facebook page, after 7 p.m. people in the district can use water for a limited time, up to 45 minutes.

The excessive heat warning covers many inland counties, including inland Nueces and Kleberg counties from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. today. This is for heat index values of up to 115 degrees for several hours.

In addition, for those not included in the excessive heat warning, there is a Heat Advisory in place from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. for heat index values of up to 111 degrees.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education