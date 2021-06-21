Jim Hogg County taking measures to conserve water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in South Texas that's led to water-saving measures currently in place in Jim Hogg County.

Due to high demand of water use in the area, the Jim Hogg County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2 is asking people to limit their use of water from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. According to a post on their Facebook page, after 7 p.m. people in the district can use water for a limited time, up to 45 minutes.

The excessive heat warning covers many inland counties, including inland Nueces and Kleberg counties from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. today. This is for heat index values of up to 115 degrees for several hours.

In addition, for those not included in the excessive heat warning, there is a Heat Advisory in place from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. for heat index values of up to 111 degrees.