JFK Causeway reopens until December

Posted at 12:17 PM, May 11, 2022
All four lanes of the the JFK Causeway are now open, bringing some much-needed traffic relief to people headed to and from Padre Island, ahead of hurricane season.

According to TxDOT, brief lane closures will be needed for construction work between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. until December.

In December, traffic will go back to two lanes.

Construction started in December 2021, when lanes went down to one lane in each direction.

Since then, it's caused chaos at times.

A car stalled there last year, which caused a major backup.

The project is expected to wrap in the spring next year.

