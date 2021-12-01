JFK bridge traffic affected beginning Tuesday night

A major road project is set to begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday night -- that's when TxDOT crews will begin preliminary work for the JFK bridge maintenance project.

The work for Tuesday will include placing road barriers and lane striping, to help vehicles see the new traffic patterns that will be in effect until the end of May 2022.

Traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The $9 million maintenance project includes repairs to the structure and railing of the bridge, replacement of bridge joints and application of a new concrete surface to the bridge deck.

The project is scheduled to be finished in 2023.