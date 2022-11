CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Jewish Food Festival returns this weekend, Saturday Nov. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 13 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After the festival was shrunken to just a drive thru in 2020 and taking a year off in 2021, the Jewish Food Festival will return to normal with all the traditional food and more.

Everything takes place at 4402 Saratoga Blvd.

