Jewish community center adds new addition to preschool

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ABCs will now have a new meaning in a local preschool: A is for addition, B is for building, and C is for celebration.

Thursday. the Jewish community center of Corpus Christi is celebrating the addition of a new building to its preschool.

The construction will be replacing 50-year-old portable buildings with 12 new classrooms and other expansions.

"We have been blessed by the community and their support of the JCC," said executive director of JCC, Norma Levens.

The new classrooms will take about a year and a half to build but the wait is well worth it. as officials say the school will be able to accept more students in the upcoming years.

JCC is well known for offering high-quality early childhood education and with the new addition, they hope to cater to more families in the community.

"JCC has been around for 69 years and it was time for a new building and here we go. we're very excited," Levens said.

The new expansion will be of four new classrooms and there will be upgrades done to the existing ones.

For updated throughout the process of the new addition click here.