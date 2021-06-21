J22 Sailboat World Championship coming to Corpus Christi in July

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2021 J22 World Championship is coming to Corpus Christi in July and will be hosted by a local Yacht Club.

"The Corpus Christi Yacht Club would like to extend a warm South Texas welcome to the J/22 Class for your World Championship," says the Corpus Christi Yacht Club website. "We hope you enjoy your time here and we look forward to hosting y’all!"

According to jboats.com, a J22 is a type of sailboat.

"People say the J/22 is the best sailing boat they've ever been on, including other J's," says the website. "It's responsive, stable with its fixed lead keel and safe, as much fun to single-hand with main only as it is to plane under spinnaker in 18 knots of wind."

The event will be held from July 17 to July 23.

Registration is now open and available online.