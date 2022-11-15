IWA students learn leadership skills through competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of middle school students taking part in a competition that will prepare them to be the leaders of tomorrow.

Students at Incarnate Word Academy are participating in the Amazing Angel Shake Competition.

Monday the students were at Hicks Automotive Group where they learned about a vehicle and then put their sales skills to the test in front of a number of judges.

The goal of the competition is to teach students business etiquette, composure, and professionalism.

"What the students benefit from the competition are lifelong skills, their confidence, their joy, their enthusiasm, their compassion. they're all the things we really need to lead with", said Marci Levings, Principal of Incarnate Word Academy Middle School.

"I know for sure it's going to help me later on in life interviewing going up to people and introducing yourself and I'm very excited today that I have this opportunity to sell a car", said IWA 7th grade student Stella Guerra.

The top three students will go on to compete in nationals next March in Atlanta.

