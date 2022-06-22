CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the past few years, intravenous vitamin therapy have exploded in popularity. People who aren't feeling well can visit hydration bars and lounges, spas, and wellness centers to get vitamins through IV. Some are even booking house calls. It caught the attention of a Corpus Christi mechanic who was skeptical at first but says he is now a believer.

Daniel Pareso is a local mechanic who spends his work day in the elements, curious about the benefits, he decided to give IV Therapy a try.

"I thought it was just going to be another fad that people wanted to waste their money on. But when I had it done the first time, the first time totally changed me."

Pareso says, the biggest affects has been on his migraines, "Lately it's been once a week. Due to the fact that I work out in this heat it's helped me quite a bit. Normally with the heat, if I get too dehydrated it triggers my migraines."

Since doing IV Therapy he hasn't experienced a migraine yet.

Monica Pareso has been a paramedic for 21 years, responding to calls of emergency. She now works for Lone Star IV Medics and spends her time making house calls. She's seen a wide range of patients, all looking to better their health in the comfort of their home.

"We have a lot of patients that are bariatric patients, have issues with hydration and issues keeping their blood pressure up, like POTS patients."

Other clients using IV Therapy, include cancer patients, pregnant women or those looking to lose weight. IV Therapy can deliver a range of health and wellness benefits, including treating certain nutrient deficiencies, cleansing your body of toxins, increasing energy levels, easing anxiety and promoting relaxation.

Pareso says, the services don't stop there, ""We treat symptoms associated with the Flu and with COVID-19 as well."

A clients symptoms determines the type of infusion they can receive. Lone Star IV Medics offer several packages including:

Myers' Cocktail IV hydration is their best-selling package and helps to alleviate symptoms of numerous illnesses and ailments. It features 6 high-impact vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The Myers' Cocktail is a natural boost for your immune system and can give you a burst of energy to stop you from feeling sluggish. The blast of vitamins and hydration can help with skin health and aid your weight loss regimen.

Ultimate Myers' Cocktail is the premium package and offers the highest-dose of Vitamin C and Glutathione. Customers get 5000mg of Vitamin C and 1000mg of Glutathione. It's been noted to knock out even the toughest flu symptoms or hangovers and boosts overall energy levels and alertness.

The Rodeo Cocktail includes B complex, Zinc, B12, Vitamin C, Magnesium, Glutathione, Toradol, Zofran, Pepcid, and Benadryl. This is for clients who had entirely too much fun.

The GOLD hydration Cocktail includes 2 add-ins and is recommended for everything from nausea, pain, food poisoning and mild hangovers. Clients can choose any additional 2 vitamins, antioxidants, or medicines offered. The Gold Cocktail comes standard with B vitamins and 1000cc of saline and is the company's second highest selling package.

Pareso says, offering house calls has led to more customers seeking out the service. Having the ability to offer treatments in the comfort of a persons home has heklped IV Therapy gain popularity.

According to Pareso, "Most everybody would prefer somebody come to them. Especially when they're not feeling well."

It's the latest way residents in the Coastal Bend are trying to stay healthy.

