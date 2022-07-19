'It's the right thing to do': Uvalde resident calls for police accountability

UVALDE, Texas — Families and many in the community are left wondering who will be facing consequences for not preventing the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde following Sunday's release of the Texas House Committee 77-page investigation report.

Celia Macias has been doing her part to call for officers' accountability.

“I have grandchildren, and God forbid something happened to them, I would want people to come and stand by me," she said.

For the past few weekends, Macias has been showing up at the Uvalde Town Square with a poster, sending a clear message.

“I sit there with a sign that says exactly what my concern at this point and it says 'fire and prosecute all who stood and did nothing,' " she said.

Macias said she is not related to any victims, but believes she is doing the right thing.

Others in the community, such as Naomi Chapa, are standing with the parents, who want to know who will be held accountable for not preventing the tragedy.

“The way they handled it — instead of going in there and protect and serve — they ended up using 19 children and two teachers as their shields,” Chapa said.

"The Robb Elementary investigative report details how “law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety."

“There is no excuse for any law enforcement officer that was there to have not stood up and done his job,” Macias said.