It's Teacher Appreciation Week! See where teachers can get freebies and discounts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — When it comes to the people who help teach our children reading, writing, math, and so many other important life lessons — we can't thank them enough.

Many schools in the Coastal Bend are also accepting small gifts, thank you notes, snacks, candies, and other tokens of appreciation for your child's teacher.

Various major retailers, restaurants, and brands are offering special discounts and freebies during this special week as well.

Teacher Appreciation Week ends Friday, May 10. For most offers, you'll need a school ID to verify you're a teacher or staffer.

Take a look at this list of places where teachers can get some deals and free giveaways: